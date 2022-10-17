(Video) Watch Salah’s perfectly-timed decision before Man City goal

Posted by
Mo Salah’s understanding with Alisson Becker paid off big against Manchester City as he capitalised on the Brazilian’s quick-thinking to find the winner.

Zubin Daver spotted the No.11 darting towards the opposition’s half the second it looked likely our shotstopper would collect Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

The Egyptian ensured the rest would be history, securing a one-v-one against Ederson and making the opportunity count to send the home support at Anfield into raptures

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage from @Steven8hero (via @zubinofficial):

