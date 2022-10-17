(Video) Mo Salah mobbed by Liverpool fans as he leaves Anfield following match-winning goal

Mo Salah is already held in such high esteem amongst Liverpool supporters but following his winning goal against Manchester City, he was given a hero’s greeting outside Anfield.

Leaving in his own car after the match, the Egyptian King was seen driving out of the stadium and the few fans still around the ground ran over to him.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson makes a huge save from Erling Haaland to help Liverpool secure a huge victory

Egypt flags waving and shouts of our No.11’s name, it was great to see the adoration for the match winner and his faced showed that he was loving it too.

After signing his new contract in the summer, it’s clear that he is happy on Merseyside and the result against Pep Guardiola’s side will certainly help that further.

You can watch Salah with the Liverpool fans via @devckar on Twitter:

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!