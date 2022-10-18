(Video) Alisson’s three record breaking assists to Mo Salah in three separate seasons

No other Premier League goalkeeper has ever assisted the same player on three separate occasions, that’s what makes Alisson Becker so special and his relationship with Mo Salah is clear to see.

Against Manchester United, Norwich City and now Manchester City the duo have linked up to create a magical moment at Anfield and the symmetry between the moments is certainly something to marvel at.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s Man City highlights as he scores the winner at Anfield

Especially the goals against both Manchester clubs, with each being key moments within the match, but the fact all three are scored in the Kop end as well as being in the same stadium – just makes it a great watch.

Let’s hope it’s not the last time that the Brazilian records a goal or assist for the Reds and that we can see this link-up in devastating action again very soon.

You can watch all three goals created by Alisson and scored by Salah via @LFC on Twitter:

A special assist matched with a special finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zi0ZT96xWl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2022

👑🏆@MoSalah's injury-time clincher against @ManUtd has won our Goal of the Month award for January 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/L4exP2NH6d — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2020

An outstanding assist from Ali and a milestone goal for Mo 🤩👏 #LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/CrjeAP9yHB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022

