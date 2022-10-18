(Video) Guardiola’s meltdown during Salah goal shared in brutal split-screen clip

Pep Guardiola couldn’t quite believe his eyes as he witnessed Alisson Becker’s quick goal kick find the run of Mo Salah into enemy territory.

Liverpool fans can now watch the Spaniard’s reaction (in real-time as it was then) alongside another clip of the Egyptian racing towards Ederson for his match-winning goal.

It’s a thoroughly deserved moment after a game epitomised by a quality we’d once thought lost this term – intensity.

We’ll need every ounce of our drive and focus shown in the defeat of Manchester City if we’re to climb back into the top four spots come the World Cup.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay (via @AerithLFC):