Klopp admits Jota injury ‘pretty serious’ – doesn’t want to put a timeline on it

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for several months, ruling the Portuguese international out of attending the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

This comes courtesy of the manager’s latest comments in his pre-match presser, as relayed on Twitter by James Pearce and Paul Joyce.

Klopp on Jota timeline: "It will be months, I don't want to put a number on it." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 18, 2022

Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota: “It is really not good news on Diogo. He will miss the World Cup. It is a pretty serious injury. It is very sad news for us and Portugal." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 18, 2022

It’s a devastating blow for the Reds given that they’ve only recently lost Luis Diaz to a similarly long-term injury.

The silver lining, thin as it is, will be that the club isn’t completely devoid of options capable of filing out on the left flank with Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez potential options.

Klopp may yet be forced into another formation change beyond that, a tweak he’ll be keen to avoid now that his Liverpool side appears to be getting the hang of things.

Still, it’s a harsh turn of events for a player who seemed to be finding his groove once again after returning from an injury affecting the same leg.

Hopefully, it’ll be a quicker recovery than expected for the former Wolves man and he can have a sizeable impact on proceedings in the second-half of the campaign.

