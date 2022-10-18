Liverpool ‘have enquired’ about Man Utd target ahead of potential mass summer exodus – Transfer Exchange Show

Liverpool have allegedly ‘enquired’ about Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong ahead of a possible summer exodus.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from The Transfer Exchange Show with the Merseysiders potentially keen to acquire more than one option in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have enquired about Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield with four players set to leave next summer. #MUFC #LFC #FCB pic.twitter.com/UjK7aFtqus — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) October 17, 2022

As many as three midfielders could leave Anfield in the summer – Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contracts remain set to expire in 2023 – which would leave a gaping hole in a problem department for the club this term.

Are Liverpool likely to move for Frenkie de Jong?

A source close to Empire of the Kop has corroborated the claim in question, though it remains unclear whether we’ll attempt a move as early as the winter window.

Logic would suggest that the Reds may not have £52.6m available – assuming Barcelona don’t charge a mid-season premium – to stump up in the coming months for De Jong when considering the likely ginormous price-tag attached to top target Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer.

With several midfielders ageing and Liverpool lacking a number of viable midfielders existing within the 20-24 age range, it would seem a tad foolish to stick with only one addition.

Even one as generational as the Borussia Dortmund prodigy.

