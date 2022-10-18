(Video) Mo Salah’s Man City highlights as he scores the winner at Anfield

Liverpool fans won’t have long to bask in the victory over Manchester City before we return to action against West Ham United but there’s enough time to revisit the performance of a certain Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King reminded the whole country of why he is the best and he delivered a match-winning moment once again, as his second-half strike was enough to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side.

His record against both Manchester clubs shows that our No.11 is the man for the big occasion and his highlights from the game at Anfield just further confirms that too.

We’re lucky to have the 30-year-old and let’s hope his goal and performance can help lift us to begin a long run of good form.

