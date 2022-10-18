(Video) Mo Salah’s ‘Scouse Egyptian’ accent will have Liverpool fans in hysterics

Mo Salah is currently enjoying his fifth year at Liverpool and if one recent interview is anything to go by, he looks to be picking himself up a Scouse accent!

Following the 1-0 victory over Manchester City, the 30-year-old spoke with Sky Sports and the first few seconds of his answer have caught plenty of attention online.

He starts by saying: “This side [Manchester City] are always hard for us to play…” in what sounds like his usual accent but then the Egyptian King says “home or away” in a way that many have described as sounding Scouse.

When you revisit the first few seconds of the interview back, it’s hard not to be able to pick up on it and it’s certainly worth a watch.

You can watch Salah’s Scouse Egyptian accent via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"We need to carry on!" 💪 Mo Salah reacts to Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/7Kh9fW0d4a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022

