(Video) David Moyes’ honest verdict over Klopp’s furious reaction to Bernardo Silva incident

David Moyes has come to Jurgen Klopp’s defence following the German’s sending-off in the win over Manchester City.

The former Manchester United boss appeared to call into question the handling (or lack of) of Bernardo Silva’s foul on Mo Salah in the second-half, which went unpunished by Anthony Taylor.

Ultimately, whilst we agree that managers shouldn’t be allowed to lose the plot at officials, the 55-year-old was arguably justified to a certain degree after a repeated failure to protect his star forward.

You can catch the claim below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

