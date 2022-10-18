BBC pundit spotted season-defining Liverpool change during Man City win – will delight Jurgen Klopp

The loss of ‘intensity’ – a buzzword that has become synonymous with Jurgen Klopp’s style of football at Anfield – played a big part in Liverpool’s topsy-turvy form since the start of 2022/23.

Chris Sutton believes that the Reds may have recaptured that vital essence in their 1-0 showing against Manchester City at the weekend.

“This was a big goal for Salah, he hasn’t been at his best this season, there was a hat-trick in the week against Rangers but maybe that goal has done him the world of good,” the pundit told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “I’ve seen a different Liverpool today, the way they defended after the goal, the intensity they played at, maybe this is the game.”

It’s an admission that will delight the manager after weeks of his side producing false dawn after false dawn.

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit baffled by what Liverpool’s players have been doing

A hidden test lies in wait when West Ham pay a visit to L4 tomorrow, however, with us needing a win to prove that consistency is attainable.

Whilst the Hammers likely won’t prove as tough competitors as the league champions, David Moyes’ men have enough firepower available to ask serious questions of a backline that has, for the most part, struggled to assert itself.

That does, of course, feed from our difficulties in the middle of the park but Klopp will have been more than relieved to see defensive midfielder Fabinho approaching something close to his best performances in the famous red shirt against Manchester City.

Renewed vigour in the midfield and beyond could provide us with exactly the boost required to launch a run of positive results and climb back into the top four spots before the World Cup comes about.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul