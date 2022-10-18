(Video) Thiago’s lovely mascot gesture before Liverpool v Man City sets him apart

Thiago Alcantara is evidently familiar with the mantra of ‘it pays to be kind’ after being spotted taking time to greet the mascots (the only Liverpool star to do so, it seems) ahead of the win over Manchester City.

The beaming Spaniard made sure to high-five the youngsters in the tunnel (including the Manchester City fan!) before heading out for a pre-game warmup.

The Merseysiders were subsequently sensational against the incumbent champions, producing easily their best performance of the season to take home all three points and change expectations for the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: