(Video) Thiago’s Man City highlights shows him at his tackling best

Thiago Alcantara is repeatedly proving to be one of the most vital players in Jurgen Klopp’s team and his display against Manchester City is yet another example of him at his impervious best.

Shining in our new two-man midfield set-up, our No.6’s highlights against Pep Guardiola’s side illustrated just how well he played in the defensive aspect of his game.

Synonymous with a classy first touch and pass, it’s easy to forget how much the Spaniard loves a tackle and he’s really putting the miles in for the Reds.

Long may his form and fitness continue and it’s truly a blessing to be able to watch him perform at this level consistently.

You can watch Thiago’s highlights against Manchester City via @TimmothyTales on Twitter:

