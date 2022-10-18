(Video) Virgil van Dijk on Haaland ‘nonsense’ after keeping a clean sheet against Man City

Ahead of facing Manchester City much of the pregame attention centred around the duel between Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland, with our man commenting on these stories after our victory was secured.

Speaking on Viaplay Fotball, the 31-year-old said: “Personally in my case, everyone is talking about me against him [Haaland], if I can still do it – all this nonsense. For me, it was just focus on the game, focus on trying to win the game and have a good performance as a team”.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s ‘Scouse Egyptian’ accent will have Liverpool fans in hysterics

Our No.4 was in superb form and looked like he had a point to prove against the Norwegian forward and given the result and performance, it was clear he came out on top.

Let’s see if this awakens a different type of defender within the Dutch captain and that we can return to the clean sheets we were so used to seeing is seasons gone by.

You can watch van Dijk’s comments on Haaland (from 1:52) via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!