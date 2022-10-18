(Video) Eagle-eyed fan spots what Milner did to Haaland immediately after first whistle v Man City

James Milner enjoyed a phenomenal game against the incumbent champions, forming a red wall defined by his and Joe Gomez’s contributions on the right-side of the pitch.

The Englishman made sure he set the tone early on with one fan, @lfccxt, catching the 36-year-old blocking a run from Erling Haaland immediately after the first whistle.

It’s telling of the quality of the performance witnessed from our back four that we managed to keep the Nordic goal machine quiet at Anfield – a feat only Bournemouth have managed this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lfccxt: