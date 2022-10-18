(Video) What Darwin Nunez did after full-time whistle stunned young Penarol fan

It’s not often Anfield sees a Penarol fan in attendance, though Darwin Nunez was sure to make the most of the opportunity after Liverpool completed a 1-0 win over league rivals Manchester City.

The Uruguayan raced to the stands after the full-time whistle to hand over his shirt and offer a hug to the young supporter in question – a gesture that evidently meant a great deal.

It’s lovely to see our £64m signing hasn’t forgotten his humble beginnings in Montevido and we’re looking forward to seeing him build off his positive performances of late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SC_ESPN (originating from @ojodepajaro):

¡HERMOSO GESTO DE DARWIN NÚÑEZ! El delantero vio a unos niños con la remera de Peñarol y la bandera uruguaya y decidió obsequiarles su camiseta del Liverpool. 📹 @ojodepajaro pic.twitter.com/OsQS9JkJP9 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 16, 2022