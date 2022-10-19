(Video) Alisson mobbed by teammates after Bowen penalty save

Alisson Becker’s name rang around Anfield after he showcased his shotstopping ability with a superb save against Jarrod Bowen from the penalty spot.

The visitors were handed an opportunity to level the scoreline after a moment of insanity from Joe Gomez.

It prompted the Brazilian’s teammates to mob our No.1 after the ball had safely gone out of play – and rightly so given that we had started proceedings so well via a Darwin Nunez headed goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime:

