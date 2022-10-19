(Video) Man City fan embarrassed by Alisson seconds after calling him a ‘fraud’

Liverpool fans can all agree that Alisson Becker was absolutely instrumental in the 1-0 win over West Ham with his key highlight being the penalty save against Jarrod Bowen.

One Manchester City supporter watching the Reds take on David Moyes’ men couldn’t help but slander the Brazilian international, labelling him ‘a fraud’ as he prepared for the Englishman to take his effort from a scuffed penalty spot.

It’s fair to say our No.1 proved his newest critic horribly wrong, keeping the scoreline weighed in the hosts’ favour in what undoubtedly played a big part in ensuring we went home with all three points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_nor_A_A: