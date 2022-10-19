(Video) ‘You know the one’ – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares which PL team he supports

The global nature of Liverpool Football Club means the side has an impressive array of celebrity supporters beyond its tremendous fanbase.

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson can now be added to the list after admitting in a recent interview that he’s a big fan of ‘the pride of Chesire’.

The former WWE superstar joins the likes of former James Bond actor Daniel Craig and comedy legend Mike Myers in backing the most successful football side in the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

What is he cooking 👀 The Rock is a Red 🪨🔴pic.twitter.com/lVvIIgjGqc — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 19, 2022