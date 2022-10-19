(Video) Fan spots outstanding James Milner moment on 86th minute that saved Liverpool v West Ham

James Milner has been a man on a mission to prove his doubters wrong in his last two games for Liverpool.

The Englishman followed up a world-class outing against Manchester City with an impressive cameo appearance against West Ham United as he put a stop to an almost certain goal after flinging himself in front of Tomas Soucek.

It’s a huge moment that won’t have gone unnoticed by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff as his reliable lieutenant continues to defy the ageing process.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime (via @CF_Compss):