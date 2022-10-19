(Video) ‘Absolute disgrace’ – LFC fans won’t believe latest hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum

Liverpool fans will be even more grateful for the wonderful team spirit and group of characters Jurgen Klopp has fostered at Anfield after observing Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest tantrum.

The Portuguese star was spotted departing Old Trafford early – despite his side being 2-0 up before the start of extra-time – in a clear show of disappointment at his lack of minutes.

It was an act of defiance that led Danny Mills to declare it an ‘absolute disgrace’.

Though we can absolutely understand frustration at not appearing in a game of such importance, the forward’s actions resemble that of a toddler hearing the word ‘no’ for the first time and not a mature, 37-year-old role model.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of @B8rja, beIN Sports & Sky Sports:

Never would I want a player with such behaviour on my squad. Ronaldo or not, this is unacceptable. #MUFC #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/PKiemoi3wt — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) October 19, 2022

"If he's done that, it's an absolute disgrace." 👀 Cristiano Ronaldo has left the #MUFC bench and headed towards the tunnel before the full-time whistle pic.twitter.com/flXoqqh8dL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 19, 2022