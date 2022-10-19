(Video) YouTube personality says Danny Welbeck better than Salah in utterly bizarre rant

Lee Gunner had the host of the Straight Facts show on The Football Terrace in a state of disbelief at his comments comparing Mo Salah and Brighton & Hove Albion hitman Danny Welbeck.

The YouTube personality unbelievably claimed that the former Arsenal star was a more well-rounded footballer than the Egyptian international.

The notion that our No.11 is entirely reliant on his teammates and his ‘electric pace’ is just absolutely farcical.

His latest effort to singlehandedly WIN THE MATCH against Manchester City with a wicked turn on Joao Cancelo to set up a one-v-one was unquestionably mesmerising.

We can accept that Salah’s form this term hasn’t been his best but it’s absolutely insulting to compare the former Roma man with a footballer who, with all due respect to Welbeck, ultimately isn’t fit to lace his boots.

You can catch the clip below:

