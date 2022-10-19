Klopp labels Liverpool star ‘quite annoying’ after huge West Ham performance

Jurgen Klopp jokingly described his No.1, Alisson Becker, as ‘quite annoying’ after lauding the Brazilian for his latest world-class showing in goal.

The former Roma man produced a penalty stop among a host of important interventions as the Merseysiders secured their first back-to-back victory of the Premier League season since 31st August.

“What a guy eh? Extremely good looking and smart – it’s quite annoying actually,” the German was quoted as saying post-match by Squawka.

The latest result leaves the Anfield-based outfit lying in seventh place in the top-flight – only four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

It’s all tongue and cheek of course and we’re quite clearly extremely lucky to possess arguably the leading shotstopper in world football.

Thibaut Courtois may have something to say about that after his Champions League heroics secured a perhaps slightly undeserved victory over Klopp’s men in Paris, though it’s difficult to otherwise dispute Alisson’s status over the last few years or so.

With us looking to build up some positive form in our slow march back up the table, our efforts will rely in great part on our rock behind the backline.

