‘Incredibly strong’ – Klopp blown away by Liverpool ‘machine’ getting better every day

Jurgen Klopp continues to be impressed with his potentially record-breaking signing, Darwin Nunez, noting the Uruguayan is improving with every training session.

The former Penarol hitman has endured some heavy criticism for his start to life in England despite amassing five goal contributions in 11 games (at a rate of a goal or assist every 103.2 minutes).

“I like his impact. He’s a machine, he’s physically incredibly strong,” the German told reporters ahead of the clash with West Ham United.

“He gets there and training gets better. Every day you can see how he settles more and more.

“He’s in the team now, mind-wise 100%, he’s really arrived completely but of course wants to score more goals and set up more goals.”

Ongoing comparisons with Nordic goal machine Erling Haaland have hardly helped matters for a player whose settling-in period was disrupted by a three-game suspension.

It’s entirely his own fault with regard to his actions against Joachim Andersen during the draw with Crystal Palace, though since then there have been clear signs that our £64m striker is heading in the right direction.

Fingers will continue to point at a failure to square the ball to Mo Salah to help kill off the contest with Manchester City at the weekend.

However, it would be foolish to ignore Nunez’s instinctive ability to occupy the right spaces and make exactly the kind of runs into the box that are required of him.

You can catch the full press conference below, courtesy of @LFC:

