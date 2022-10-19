What Liverpool fans chanted at Kurt Zouma after near-own goal from West Ham star

Liverpool fans showed off their superb sense of humour during the Reds’ clash with West Ham United as Kurt Zouma received treatment in the second-half.

The former Chelsea star went down hurt after almost deflecting a Jordan Henderson cross into his own goal, experiencing some fortune as the ball instead struck the crossbard.

The moment invited a rousing chorus of ‘that’s how your cat feels’ from the Kop, as noted in a tweet by PA Media Sports reporter Carl Markham.

Zouma goes down injured after deflecting a Henderson cross onto the crossbar. "That's how your cat feels" sing the Kop. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 19, 2022

The Frenchman came under fire earlier in the year after footage emerged of him abusing his cat at home – a clip that invited a furious response from ex-Red Chris Kirkland at the time.

Zouma was ordered to do 180 hours of community service and was banned from keeping cats for five years, as reported by The Guardian.

Still, one could forgive animal-lovers across the world for feeling that the Hammers man got off a little lightly for the horrific treatment of his cat.

