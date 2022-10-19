Liverpool still ‘interested’ in Reds supporting Bundesliga midfielder who shares Keita’s agents – Christian Falk

Posted by
Liverpool still ‘interested’ in Reds supporting Bundesliga midfielder who shares Keita’s agents – Christian Falk

Liverpool reportedly retain an interest in Konrad Laimer following a failed attempt to sign the midfielder in the prior summer window.

This comes courtesy of a tweety from Bundesliga expert Christian Falk with the Merseysiders said to have made some late efforts in the prior summer window to snap up the RB Leipzig man.

The Merseysiders had been keen on a younger option in Jude Bellingham, though were firmly palmed away by Borussia Dortmund in light of the loss of star striker Erling Haaland.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Five changes as Trent and Nunez calls made v West Ham

News that Bayern Munich are allegedly leading the way presents a stumbling block in the way of Julian Ward and his recruitment team.

That being said, our sporting director should take hope from the fact that Laimer is a self-professed Liverpool fan, telling Servus TV (via Bild): I’m generally a football fan. I generally like watching the Premier League.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan.”

That’s far from providing a guarantee that the Austrian will trade the German top-flight for the Premier League and choose a switch to Anfield specifically.

Though, it’s a factor that’s sure to weigh in our favour should we look to mount a second attempt for his signature; an option that will be difficult to ignore if Leipzig fail to agree fresh terms.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top