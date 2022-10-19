Liverpool team news confirmed: Five changes as Trent and Nunez calls made v West Ham

Two wins in a row across two competitions mark a potential significant turnaround in fortunes for Liverpool Football Club eight games away from the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s men may have successfully navigated their biggest test yet in the form of an Erling Haaland-fronted Manchester City but only a further victory at L4 against West Ham will prove the realisation of a new dawn.

You’d be hard-pressed not to back the Reds if each man enjoys as epic an individual performance as occurred against the incumbent champions.

Alisson Becker starts ahead of a backline containing centre-back partnership Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Thiago Alcantara retains his place following the weekend win over Pep Guardiola’s outfit, though Jordan Henderson comes in for Fabinho.

Klopp will be hoping to see a continuation of Mo Salah’s devastating recent form in front of goal as the Egyptian likely tops a pyramid underlined by a base of Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez.

A win today would see us climb as high as fifth place, should other results go our way.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp has named his first-XI set to face West Ham United at Anfield! Happy with the names selected, Reds? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/VKLKAErgN2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 19, 2022

