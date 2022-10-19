(Image) Liverpool’s 2023/24 away kit predicted based on leaked training collection

Liverpool fans may have been offered an early sneak peak into what Nike’s next away shirt for the club will look like.

A 3D render of the potential 2023/24 design was shared on Footy Headlines based on @AggerR4ul’s prediction stemming from the colour scheme in the leaked training collection.

Green’s always a big hit with the fanbase and we reckon this potential option (if an accurate representation of what our manufacturer is cooking up) would be no different in that regard.

You can catch the render below, courtesy of @ismet1m100 & Footy Headlines: