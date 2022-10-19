‘Liverpool have struggled’ – BBC Pundit names player Reds suffered without after early substitution

Pat Nevin felt things started to slip out of Liverpool’s control after Jurgen Klopp pulled Thiago Alcantara off the pitch.

Fellow world-class midfielder Fabinho replaced the Spaniard on the 58th minute with the Reds having dominated much of the proceedings beforehand.

“Liverpool have struggled to control the game since Thiago has come off,” the pundit told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

The former Bayern Munich man has made himself a core part of the Anfield-based outfit following his switch away from Germany and the flurry of critique his early performances attracted.

READ MORE: What Liverpool fans chanted at Kurt Zouma after near-own goal from West Ham star

With the classy playmaker able to dictate the flow and tempo of a game, it stands to reason that his absence would have a negative impact on any top side in Europe.

Still, one could fairly argue that his exit hardly warranted such a topsy-turvy performance from his teammates left on the pitch as the manager’s changes failed to have the desired impact.

Bearing in mind that we have another game coming up in three days, however, it’s entirely possible that Klopp wanted to make sure his best stars were kept fresh in what is a torturous month of football.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul