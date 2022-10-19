(Video) Darwin Nunez rises highest for superbly technical headed goal v West Ham

Darwin Nunez answered any questions over Liverpool’s ability to find consistency early on in their encounter with West Ham United with a superb headed goal.

The Uruguayan international rose highest to meet a stunning cross from Kostas Tsimikas in the 21st minute of action, bouncing the ball out of reach of Lukasz Fabianski.

It was yet another indication that perhaps some of the 23-year-old’s critics were a little hasty in labelling him a summer window flop.

Let’s hope the forward can keep proving Jurgen Klopp right in the coming weeks whilst Diogo Jota remains sidelined.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime & beIN Sports:

A first Anfield goal for Darwin Núñez! 🔥 Watch the action LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/XBvNsMnOae#PLonPrime #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/11dWRSoFg2 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

Esse gol não era para ser legal, Tsimikas simplesmente colocou a bola com a mão na cabeça de Darwin Núñez 🌟 Parece que Robertson realmente perdeu sua vaga incontestável na lateral-esquerda.

pic.twitter.com/wNs6SW5ihf — SPLIT (@splitfutebol) October 19, 2022