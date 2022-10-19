(Video) Van Dijk calls on dark arts & appears to scuff penalty spot before Bowen takes

Liverpool have often been credited with flowing, beautiful football to watch, though have earned plenty of criticism for their supposed inability to call on the dark arts when required to take home all three points.

Virgil van Dijk proved that perhaps the Reds are more willing now to embrace such tactics after footage shared online by @CF_Compss revealed the Dutchman apparently scuffing up the penalty spot ahead of Jarrod Bowen’s spot-kick.

It’s unclear how much of an impact it had on the subsequent attempt from the West Ham man, though it’s possible it helped teammate Alisson Becker in his efforts to keep the Merseysiders ahead.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Amazon Prime (via @CF_Compss):

VVD MY HERO pic.twitter.com/f4LGiU9oPb — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) October 19, 2022