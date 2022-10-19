(Video) Darwin Nunez’s ludicrous half-volley would have been goal of the season contender

Darwin Nunez’s first-time shot could have resulted in a potential goal-of-the-season contender had his aim been slightly more precise.

The Uruguayan chased down an overhead ball before swiping an effort with his weaker foot that was well tipped over Lukasz Fabianski.

The difficulty of such an effort (even to simply get it on target) can’t be underestimated and provides some further promising insight into a man Jurgen Klopp claims is increasingly finding his feet on the red half of Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

One touch weak foot shot. Nunez 👏pic.twitter.com/skw4K90nZR — – (@Vdid_0) October 19, 2022