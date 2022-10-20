(Video) Alisson given a hero’s reception by the Kop after clean sheet vs. West Ham

Alisson Becker was once again vital in ensuring that Liverpool secured a victory and clean sheet against West Ham, with his penalty save gathering understandable headlines in light of a narrow 1-0 victory.

The Brazilian has been solid this season and repeatedly looks to prove himself as the best stopper in world football, with Jarrod Bowen’s spot-kick providing him yet another opportunity to display this.

As the 31-year-old was defending the Anfield Road End goal in the second-half, it was only once he had made his way over to the Kop that he was able to receive the thanks he deserved.

Roars of “Alisson! Alisson! Alisson!” and that being soon followed by a classic Jurgen Klopp hug, are certainly decent ways to know that you’ve had a good game.

