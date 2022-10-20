(Video) Alisson on ‘really good lad’ Nunez who’s reminding him he’s ‘getting old’

The two heroes against West Ham were Alisson Becker and Darwin Nunez and our Brazilian ‘keeper was asked about how the Uruguayan is settling into life in Liverpool.

Speaking with Amazon Prime, the 31-year-old discussed what the players are doing for their new teammate: “We are helping him a lot, we keep him really close and he’s a really good lad. I know it’s not easy and it’s really difficult to settle into a new country.

READ MORE: (Video) David Moyes hilariously crumbles to the floor after Milner’s late block

“He’s a really disciplined boy – a disciplined man not a boy, I’m getting old!”.

It’s great to see our No.1 talk with such love and respect for the former Benfica man and let’s hope that he can learn English and settle in soon, as the goals look like they’re ready to start coming.

You can watch Alisson’s words on Nunez via @primevideosport on Twitter:

"We keep him really close" 🥰 Liverpool's penalty-saving hero discusses the arrival of goalscorer Darwin Núñez #PLonPrime '#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/0DhtJb2BfQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!