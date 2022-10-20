Jamie Carragher praises Erik ten Hag for his ‘perfect’ handling of Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Jamie Carragher has praised Erik ten Hag after the Manchester United boss left Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Red Devils squad for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the weekend.

The Portuguese superstar was an unused substitute as the Old Trafford outfit defeated Spurs 2-0 on Wednesday night and was spotted heading down the tunnel before the full-time whistle.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has now praised ten Hag for how he’s dealt with Ronaldo’s antics, labelling the Dutchman’s handling of the situation as ‘perfect’.

“After a difficult start ETH has really stamped his authority on #MUFC on & off the pitch. Their performance against Spurs was one of the best of recent years & he has dealt with the Ronaldo situation perfectly since day one,” the 44-year-old tweeted.

United started the season slowly and were embarrassed 4-0 by Brentford at the begging of the campaign but have since turned things around and are just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and are three points ahead of Liverpool.

Ronaldo is of course one of the best players to ever play the game but his attitude this season has been nothing short of childish.

We understand that a player with his ability and impressive trophy collection wants to play as much football as possible, but you must have respect for your manager and for your teammates.

Heading to the dressing room early while your team is playing in a huge game is extremely poor and United fans should be fuming.

You’ve got to have respect for ten Hag for how he’s handled the situation with the Portugal international continuing to act like a child and attempting to make everything about himself.

After a difficult start ETH has really stamped his authority on #MUFC on & off the pitch. Their performance against Spurs was one of the best of recent years & he has dealt with the Ronaldo situation perfectly since day one. https://t.co/KIYIRll7Ae — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 20, 2022

