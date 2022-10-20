(Video) This is the fastest a Premier League player has ever moved, as Darwin Nunez sets speed record

Darwin Nunez has managed to set himself an impressive Premier League record, as he became the fastest player ever recorded within the division and the footage is something to behold.

Getting himself into a leg race with Kurt Zouma, the Uruguayan attempted to get onto the end of a Bobby Firmino pass that was admittedly a little overhit.

Our No.27 put the afterburners on though and he somehow managed to get himself to the ball before the maligned central defender.

The speed at which the 23-year-old travelled caught the attention of the commentator and supporters alike and there’s no reason why he can’t be beating his own records soon.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s speed courtesy of beIN Sports (via @ChiesaEdits on Twitter):

