(Video) “I honestly feel sick” – Declan Rice after 1-0 defeat at Anfield

It was a decent performance for Declan Rice at Anfield but he was visibly gutted after experiencing his side losing 1-0 and the midfielder bemoaned missed chances after the match.

Speaking with Amazon Prime, the England international gave an honest appraisal of the game: “I honestly feel sick, we know this is such a tough place to come and you’ve got to show grit, desire…

“Even though I’m gutted we haven’t come away with something we’re showing signs we’re up there and can compete with the big boys”.

To get the player of the match award and still be on the losing side shows that the 23-year-old is playing well and seems destined for a big move elsewhere soon.

You can watch Rice’s thoughts on the result at Anfield via @primevideosport on Twitter:

Player of the Match Declan Rice reflects on a disappointing night for West Ham ⚒️#PLonPrime #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/zbYRRfp0M3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

