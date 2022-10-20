Owen Hargreaves labels Liverpool star as ‘one of the greats’ despite ‘slow start’ to campaign

Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Mo Salah and explained that the Egyptian King is still ‘one of the greats’ despite his slow start to the new campaign.

The former AS Roma man has just three goals in his first 10 Premier League appearances but has netted another six across all other competitions making him the club’s top goalscorer at the moment.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves has explained that our No. 11 is ‘a joy to watch’ and expects the goals to continue to come for the 30-year-old.

“[His ability] never went anywhere!” Hargreaves told Premier League Matchday Live (via Rousing The Kop). “It was a slow start and sometimes the numbers dry up, even for the great ones.

“See that even with [Cristiano] Ronaldo this season. Look, Mo Salah is one of the best players in this league by a country mile. He’s a joy to watch, he can play everywhere.

“This guy is one of the greats and the goals will come towards the end of the season. You can guarantee that.”

Michael Owen has also backed Salah to finish the season as Liverpool’s top goalscorer despite the impressive form of Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez in recent weeks.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has become recognised as one of the world’s best players in recent years and he’ll be hungry to taste more success with the Anfield outfit this term.

He’s won every major trophy since moving to Merseyside in 2017 and is now a true Liverpool legend.

We’re looking forward to seeing the ex-Chelsea man continue to find the back of the net and fire us towards more silverware this season.

