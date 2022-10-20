(Video) Henderson, Firmino and Jones come painfully close to converting Alexander-Arnold’s corner

Liverpool tried repeatedly to double the lead against West Ham at Anfield but few chances came closer than the chaos that ensued following a typically brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Our No.66’s ball nearly found the head of Jordan Henderson, then nearly bounced for Bobby Firmino to convert – all before Curtis Jones’ effort was deflected over the bar.

Thankfully, we didn’t need a second in the end but it certainly would have eased some nerves to see this one end up in the back of the net.

It’s great that our right-back has returned from injury though and we can expect plenty more chances to be created, now that he’s back in the team.

You can watch the video of Liverpool’s chance via @primevideosport on Twitter:

How has this not gone in?! 🤯 Liverpool come agonisingly close to a second#PLonPrime #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/CZv7VWqTUo — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 19, 2022

