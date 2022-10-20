(Video) Liverpool fans adoringly roar Nunez’s name after his maiden Anfield goal

It was a special night for Darwin Nunez as he managed to score his first Anfield goal and his performance on the night warranted plenty of praise, not least from a jubilant crowd that was quick to sing his name.

Right after the Uruguayan had managed to get his head on the end of a Kostas Tsimikas cross and past a hapless Lukasz Fabianski, he ran off to celebrate with the home supporters.

His moment of glory was met with roars of “Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!” from the adoring fans and it’s safe to say that he’s impressing many at his new club.

Let’s hope this is the first of many in his new home and that we can soon hear a full chant for the talented 23-year-old, as he continues to find the back of the net.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans singing Nunez’s name via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

