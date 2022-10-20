‘If you ask anybody’ – Michael Owen explains who he believes will be Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season

Michael Owen has explained why he believes Mo Salah will finish the season as Liverpool’s top goalscorer.

Although the Egyptian King has just three goals from his opening 10 Premier League games, he’s the club’s top goalscorer after also netting five times in four Champions League appearances as well as his penalty in the Community Shield clash with Manchester City at the start of the season.

Bobby Firmino, who has been in scintillating form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, is just one goal behind the former AS Roma in the scoring charts but ex-Red Owen is confident that the consistency of our No. 11 will see him remain in top spot.

“Well, I think if you ask anybody, any Liverpool fan, to predict who will be Liverpool’s top scorer by the end of the season, I’d be very surprised if many said anyone other than Mo Salah,” Owen told the Mirror (via Rousing The Kop).

“He’s just a consistent source of goals, he has been for a few years. You might have been surprised when he first came in and he scored all those goals. But I think it’s long gone when it comes to people thinking that was a flash in the pan.”

Summer signing Darwin Nunez appears to be finally finding his feet at his new club and he threw in yet another impressive performance against West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Uruguayan has three goals in his last four appearances and his winner against the Hammers took his tally for the season to five.

Many have questioned the position of Salah this season with the Egypt international appearing to be operating from a much wider position since the arrival of Nunez.

Against Rangers in the Champions League recently, the 30-year-old entered the fray as a central forward and netted a six-minute hat-trick.

It’s hard to look past the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner when considering who will finish the season as our top scorer but we don’t mind who it is as long as our campaign is a successful one.

