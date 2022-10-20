(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain’s sharp-shooting in training will excite Liverpool supporters as he returns to fitness

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was an unused substitute during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night but the latest clip of his sharp-shooting in training will excite Reds supporters as he returns to full fitness.

The former Southampton and Arsenal man has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during the pre-season trip to Asia back in July but will be looking to earn minutes as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to tackle their busy schedule.

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago’s West Ham highlights as he provides another midfield masterclass

Our No. 15 certainly looked sharp in training as he showcased his ability to score from distance with both feet.

The 29-year-old will believe he has a chance to force his way into the Liverpool side before the Qatar World Cup begins at the end of next month with injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz meaning that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility could prove beneficial.

It’s no secret that the Portsmouth-born talent prefers a central midfield role but he’s showcased his ability to play as part of the front-three in the past.

He’s been seriously unlucky with injuries since arriving from Arsenal but let’s hope he can now get going in what could very well be his last season on Merseyside.

Check the video of the Ox in training below via @LFC on Twitter:

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!