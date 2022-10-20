‘The first of many’ – Suarez sends message to Nunez and praises Liverpool fans after maiden Anfield goal

Darwin Nunez was clearly delighted to score his first Anfield goal for Liverpool and his celebratory social media posts caught the attention of a certain Luis Suarez, who sent a message to his international teammate.

After our No.27 posted a picture to his Instagram account with the caption: ‘First goal in my new home ♥️ Here I am @liverpoolfc!’, our former No.7 replied by saying: ‘The first of many, scorer! ⚽️ Keep it up and enjoy an amazing stadium and atmosphere! ❤️ 🔝🔝🔝#YNWA’.

It’s great that the pair have such a clear bond and there aren’t too many better than the former Atletico Madrid man for the 23-year-old to look up to as a mentor, especially as he continues to adapt to a new country and new home.

It’s no secret that the former Benfica forward is still trying his best to learn the language, something which Alisson Becker picked up on in a recent interview, and so he will need all the help he can get in terms of feeling more at home.

Scoring and winning are two key ways that will certainly help the settling in period too and let’s hope the 35-year-old can continue to coach him on how to become settled in Merseyside.

It will be great for our supporters to also read the clear respect that the ex-Barcelona striker has for our club and supporters and let’s hope we can have two Uruguayans with a similarly impressive legacy and history of performances, once our new hero leaves the Reds.

