(Video) Thiago’s West Ham highlights as he provides another midfield masterclass

Thiago Alcantara is very, very good at football and he provided Liverpool fans another opportunity to witness that, as he shone against West Ham at Anfield.

Some doubted whether Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play two men in the middle of the pitch could hamper the influence of our Spanish maestro, however he has shown any critics that he is more than capable of fulfilling that role.

Every pass looks effortless, every tackle seems to be perfectly timed and if Darwin Nunez had managed to covert his speculative volley – then the assist from the 31-year-old would have been talked about for years.

We’ve got one special player pulling the strings in the middle of the park for us and the drop in performance once he was removed shows how vital he is, although the half-hour break he was afforded could prove vital in the final weeks before the World Cup begins.

You can watch the video of Thiago’s performance via @DONTLlKE on Twitter:

