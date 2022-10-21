Jamie Carragher labels Manchester City ‘paranoid’ and slams them for their Jurgen Klopp ‘xenophobic’ accusations

Jamie Carragher has rubbished Manchester City’s bizarre claim that Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments were xenophobic.

The German tactician claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side are one of three clubs that ‘can do what they like’ in terms of finances before Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of the Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday and when questioned about City’s xenophobic accusation the former Borussia Dortmund boss was quick to explain that his comments had been ‘misunderstood’.

The ex-Reds defender believes the Etihad outfit has ‘descended to the level of the idiots on Twitter’ with their accusations of xenophobia.

“Go on social media and the resentments expressed between fans are toxic and tiresome,” he wrote in his column for the Telegraph (via Daily Mail).

“Every club has an unwelcome minority who will occasionally let them down, whether engaging in disgusting chants or throwing objects. They do not represent a whole fanbase.

“In the aftermath a game which should have been celebrated as the best the Premier League can offer, a line was crossed last weekend when Jurgen Klopp was accused of xenophobia.

“With that briefing, City descended to the level of the idiots on Twitter.”

Klopp has reportedly taken legal action in response and we certainly believe he has more than a strong leg to stand on on this occasion.

The xenophobia claims, a term which is defined as ‘a strong feeling of dislike or fear of people from other countries’ in the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary, appear to be a clear attempt to divert attention away from the poor human rights record and sportswashing attempts of the entire City Football Group.

Carragher also revealed that he was once denied an interview with David Silva by Manchester City and accused the Citizens of ‘paranoia’.

“Over the years I have used my platform on Sky Sports and in this column to show my respect for City managers and players. As recently as last week I wrote De Bruyne could be the Premier League’s greatest midfielder, and said Haaland terrifies defenders,” our former No. 23 said.

“Prior to David Silva’s City departure I wrote how he was one of my favourite ever Premier League players. I wanted to interview Silva before he left English football, well aware of City’s belief that their rivals receive more favourable media coverage.

“When told of my request, City’s response was they would grant no such interview to me because ‘I wear red pom poms’. Every ex-player in the media wants their team to win but no other club has reacted to me in this way.

“Let me repeat what I think of the champions.

“Manchester City have the best manager in the world, the best striker in the world and are the best team in the world.

“It is a shame that, despite all the silverware, they have a tin ear for such compliments.”

It’s refreshing to see someone come out and speak passionately about what is a serious situation – Klopp has been wrongly accused of xenophobia and we expect his legal team to make that abundantly clear.

