Martin Keown sends World Cup message to Gareth Southgate regarding ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star

Martin Keown has explained that he’s a ‘big admirer’ of Joe Gomez and believes that the numerous injuries that the Englishman has suffered during his Liverpool career has resulted in Reds fans being ‘denied one of the best ever partnerships’ with the former Charlton man and Virgil van Dijk.

The latter has become recognised as one of the world’s best central defenders since he joined the Anfield outfit from Southampton but former Arsenal man Keown believes our No. 2 is also an ‘outstanding talent’ and should certainly be heading to the World Cup with England next month.

“A lot of people seem to be against Gomez, I’m a big admirer,” Keown told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “He had a dreadful injury on the back of doing an ACL, getting badly injured when he first came to Liverpool. I think he’s an outstanding talent.

“I think we may have been denied one of the best ever partnerships with him and Van Dijk in the middle. There’s a quality about his pace, there’s a swagger about him, he passes the ball really well. I’m not sure we can turn our back on a player like that.”

With Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate currently sidelined through injury, Gomez has been impressive recently and has helped Liverpool to back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester City and West Ham.

The 25-year-old also showed his versatility in the Champions League defeat of Rangers where he started at right-back and registered a sublime assist for Bobby Firmino in the 7-1 rout at Ibrox.

Gomez is a fast and strong defender who was outstanding during our Premier League winning campaign when he starred alongside our No. 4 for the majority of the campaign.

He’s been extremely unfortunate with injuries but let’s hope he can remain fit for the remainder of the season and help us pick up yet more silverware.

If he can continue his impressive showings then he will certainly leave England boss Gareth Southgate with a difficult decision as he weighs up what defenders to take to Qatar next month.

