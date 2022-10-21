Jurgen Klopp explains ‘little exchange’ he’s had with Steven Gerrard following Aston Villa sacking

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he’s spoke to Steven Gerrard after the 42-year-old was sacked as Aston Villa manager late on Thursday night.

The former Liverpool captain had experienced a slow start to the season with the Villa Park outfit and last night’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham was the final nail in the coffin for the former England international.

Villa supporters chanted ‘get out of our club’ to the Scouser at Craven Cottage as they watched their side go four games without a victory but Klopp explained that he expects Gerrard to bounce back from the sacking in comments relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter.

Klopp on Gerrard's sacking: "I'm sure he'll come back from that. We had a little exchange this morning, nothing too deep. I can imagine the disappointment for him but we don't need to worry about Stevie. We all get knocks. It's about how you respond." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 21, 2022

It’s no secret that Gerrard’s long-term goal is to manage Liverpool, but with the way he struggled to get his side performing this season this could be a huge blow to his hopes of landing the managerial job at Anfield once Klopp calls it a day.

Some may argue that Villa’s decision to sack the ex-Red is rather harsh with just 11 games played this term, but the Midlands outfit are only outside the relegation zone at the moment on goals scored and are lacking a clear style of play according to many supporters of the Villa Park outfit.

Gerrard lasted just under 12 months after replacing Dean Smith last November but let’s hope Klopp is right and the Liverpool legend can respond well to this latest setback.

