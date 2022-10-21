(Video) Jurgen Klopp weighs in on Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Liverpool are ‘still full of ambition’ this season but insists the Reds are taking each game as they come.

Arsenal and Manchester City appear to be the early pace setters in the Premier League this term with the the Reds 11 points behind Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the table and seven points behind the Sky Blues in second.

Despite a slow start to the campaign for the Anfield outfit, back-to-back victories over City and West Ham have lifted the mood amongst the FA Cup champions and focus now turns to their clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime where a win could lift them upto fifth ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will wait for Diogo Jota to return to fitness ‘like a good wife waits for her husband in prison’

Competing for their second league title under the former Borussia Dortmund boss remains a very realistic ambition for Klopp’s side despite the slow start but the German tactician was keen to explain that he’s only focussing on one game at a time.

Liverpool won both domestic cup competitions last term and came agonisingly close to a glorious quadruple after losing out on the title to Pep Guardiola’s side by a single point and then losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

We need just a single point from our remaining two Champions League group games to ensure we qualify for the knockout stages with our defence of the League Cup beginning with the visit of Derby County to Anfield on November 9.

Check what Klopp had to say below via BeanymanSports YouTube channel with the PL title race discussed at 2:25:

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul