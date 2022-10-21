Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star with three goals in last four appearances is a doubt for Nottingham Forest clash

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Darwin Nunez is a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

The Uruguay international, who has three goals in his last four appearances for the Reds, was substituted just before the hour mark as the German’s side defeated West Ham 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday after feeling tightness in his hamstring.

The ex-Mainz tactician revealed he will assess the No. 27’s situation before making a decision on whether he’ll feature at the City Ground.

“No new injuries, no new comebacks, but we’ve had two tough games in quick succession and another one coming up so we need to take a close look at who can start,” Klopp said (as quoted by The Athletic).

“Darwin is one of the ones we need to check. He had treatment yesterday so we will see.”

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher labels Manchester City ‘paranoid’ and slams them for their Jurgen Klopp ‘xenophobic’ accusations

The £64m forward now appears to be finding his feet on Merseyside after an indifferent start to life in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old netted twice and registered an assist in his first two competitive outings but then saw red for a headbutt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen on his home debut.

Nunez has since showed what a vital player he can be for Klopp’s side, however, with his sharp-shooting, impressive movement and tireless work rate causing havoc for our opponents recently.

It would be a huge blow to see him ruled out of our clash at the City Ground, especially when you consider that Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are also sidelined through injury at the moment.

Klopp also revealed that Naby Keita should return to action before the season is disrupted by the Qatar World Cup next month and expects Ibrahima Konate to return to team training on Monday.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul