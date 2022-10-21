(Image) What Arthur Melo is doing during injury layoff will delight LFC fans

Arthur Melo may currently be sidelined through injury and unable to show Liverpool fans what he’s made of, but the Brazilian is busy off the pitch learning how to speak English.

Ever since arriving on loan from Juventus on deadline day, the Brazilian has made it clear that he’s eager to impress all at Anfield and fight for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With him undergoing surgery on a muscle injury sustained in training, his start to life on Merseyside hasn’t quite gone to plan but the former Barcelona midfielder is still doing what he can to feel at home at his new club.

In an image uploaded to his official Instagram account, the Brazil international can be seen in what appears to be an online class alongside the caption ‘FOOTBALL LANGUAGE COACHING’.

The months ahead will be difficult for the 26-year-old with him making just one substitute appearance for the Reds so far and now having his hopes of representing his country at the Qatar World Cup snatched from him.

Credit must be given to our No. 29 for the work he’s putting in off the pitch and we wish him all the best in his recovery from surgery.

Check the image out below via Reddit user theOwl_8:

