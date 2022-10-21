Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on Dortmund teenager that has ‘blown away’ Jurgen Klopp – report

Liverpool are reportedly interesting in ‘luring’ Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko to Anfield with Jurgen Klopp believed to be ‘blown away’ by the teenager star.

The 17-year-old, who has already made 52 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, is also attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, this comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider (via Football365).

The FA Cup champions are said to be ‘keeping close tabs’ on the Germany U21 international and it will be interesting to see whether we consider a move for the youngster.

Moukoko has three goals and four assists in 15 appearances for Edin Terzic’s side so far this season (across all competitions) and is recognised as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will wait for Diogo Jota to return to fitness ‘like a good wife waits for her husband in prison’

The likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are currently sidelined with serious injuries which means the club could be tempted to add to their attacking options in the January transfer window.

We’re still well stocked at the top end of the pitch, however, with Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino all regularly finding the back of the net in recent weeks.

A number of outlets are suggesting that although Dortmund are willing to offer the teenager a new long-term contract to ensure he continues his development in Germany, the 17-year-old is yet to agree on fresh terms and could therefore leave the club for free at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

He’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul